Lakers' Bronny James Putting NBA On Notice With Dominant Summer League Play
This is a critical year for Bronny James and the rest of his NBA career. It seems clear that the Los Angeles Lakers might be ready to move on from LeBron James soon, so questions about Bronny persist.
After being a second-round pick last season, James played sparingly for the Lakers. He usually would only get in during garbage time, which is all that is expected out of a rookie second-round pick.
This year, James is determined to win a spot in the rotation and show the rest of the NBA that he can play at this level.
More news: Lakers' LeBron James Reacts to Cavaliers' Major Announcement Amid Trade Rumors
James knows that in order to do that, he must show his improvement. He's been doing his best to do that in Summer League, and his performances have been outstanding.
In three Summer League games so far, James has averaged 13 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists. He has also been shooting 56.5 percent from the field.
James' shooting has been the biggest thing that has been holding him back from earning real playing time with the Lakers. He hasn't been a reliable shooter from anywhere on the court.
It's very clear that James has been working hard on his offensive game. Despite his relative lack of size, he's a pretty good defensive player, so that end of the court hasn't been a question.
The Lakers would love it if James were good enough to be a rotation player this year. They need more help defending on the perimeter, and James can help them do that.
More news: Lakers Rumors: NBA Insider Reveals Which 4 Teams Reached Out Regarding LeBron James Trade
It will take more performances like this for James to get a shot at earning a rotation spot. They are weak at the guard position off the bench, especially since they have little faith in Dalton Knecht.
How well James plays for the rest of Summer League, coupled with his performances in practice, will determine if Lakers fans see him on the court more often next season.
As a rookie, James averaged 2.3 points, 0.7 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game. He shot 31.3 percent from the field and 28.1 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
More news: Lakers' LeBron James Has 7-Word Response to Discussing Future in LA
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.