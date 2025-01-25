Lakers Could Land $18M Guard in 'Perfect' Trade Before Deadline
The Los Angeles Lakers are on the hunt for some improvements around the trade deadline. They are one of the contending teams who are looking for some help in the playoffs. This trade would certainly help them do that. The trade idea from Doug McCain of The Big Lead helps it all:
Los Angeles Lakers receive: Collin Sexton, Walker Kessler
Utah Jazz receive: Rui Hachimura, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Cam Reddish, and a 2029 first-round pick
That trade would solve both of the Lakers' current problems. They need a center who can start next to Anthony Davis to take pressure off of him.
Kessler checks that box. He also provides the same level of rim protection that Davis has, so they would be one of the best defensive frontcourts in the entire NBA.
They also need a guard who can help facilitate some playmaking. Collin Sexton is known as more of a scorer, but that doesn't mean he can't help create for others, too.
This trade would immediately solve the two biggest issues that they face with two really solid players, This would be a no-brainer type of trade if it was something that is on the table.
For the Jazz, they get a first-round pick, which is something they highly covet for any trade that they make at the deadline. They also get some young players who can help along the rebuild.
Utah is fielding a lot of calls, and it's unclear if they will part with any of the good players that other teams are eyeing. They are hoping to get as much as possible.
Kessler is a player that a lot of teams envy because of his youth and his ability to block shots. He has already established himself as one of the best defensive players in the NBA.
If the Lakers were able to get both of these guys, they immediately become contenders to come out of the Western Conference. They have to pull the trigger on this trade, though.
Sexton is averaging 18.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game so far this year. Kessler is averaging 11.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.
