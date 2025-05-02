Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith Talks Looming Free Agency
Los Angeles Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith became an indispensable member of the team as soon as he was acquired from the Brooklyn Nets.
Tasked with being a professional 3-and-D player, Finney-Smith gave the Lakers a real boost as a veteran presence who could hit a three, defend opposing team's best wing players, and play high I.Q. basketball.
It was an added bonus that he happened to link up with Luka Doncic once more. The two were teammates with the Mavericks. Not only that, but they are notoriously close to one another and play with visible chemistry.
It would only make sense that the Lakers would want to bring him back. However, that's currently out of their hands. Finney-Smith has a $15.3 million player option. He could opt in and come back for at least one more year with the Lakers. However, at nearly 32 years of age, Finney-Smith could hit the open market with the hopes of getting one more multi-year deal.
There certainly won't be a shortage of interest in Finney-Smith should be opt to become a free agent. He's built a reputation as being a winning basketball player, and ultimately he's the type of glue guy the Lakers can ill-afford to lose — particularly with how close he is to their new franchise player.
Finney-Smith played heavy minutes down the stretch for the team. Even though he was coming off the bench, for all intents and purposes, Finney-Smith was the team's fifth starter with Jaxson Hayes barely playing any meaningful basketball.
With Max Christie in Dallas and Dalton Knecht not panning out so far, there's a real need to try and keep Finney-Smith on the roster. JJ Redick clearly has a ton of trust in the Florida product. The versatility he brings the court is something few on the roster possess, and it also helps that he's one of the only pure wing defenders on the team as currently constituted.
