Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith to Miss Crucial Matchup Against Jazz
The Lakers will look to continue their winning ways on Wednesday against the lowly Utah Jazz, but this time on the road.
The Lakers will look to head into the All-Star break on a seven-game winning streak, and they have a great chance to do just that.
However, the Lakers will need to do so without their veteran forward Dorian Finney-Smith.
Finney-Smith is ruled out for Wednesday's matchup due to left ankle soreness.
ESPN's Dave McMenamin shared via X.
Finney-Smith recently appeared on the injury report due to a shoulder issue, but that has not impacted his status; however, this ankle issue certainly will.
With Finney-Smith out, the Lakers will likely turn to Jarred Vanderbilt and rookie Dalton Knecht if he does suit up for Wednesday's match.
Knecht did not play on Monday for personal reasons. He had arrived back in Los Angeles after the trade for Mark Williams had been rescinded.
The Lakers are likely just being cautious, as Wednesday's game is their last game before the team goes their separate ways for the All-Star break. His next opportunity to play will be on Feb. 19 against the Charlotte Hornets, their first game back from the All-Star break.
The 31-year-old has played in 17 games for L.A. with five starts and has been solid.
In 25.2 minutes of action, he is averaging 6.7 points per game, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 0.9 steals while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three.
The last time he was on the court, he didn't have his best outing, recording only four points, four rebounds, one assist, and two steals in 26 minutes of action.
On Wednesday, the Lakers will look to earn their 14th win on the road, while the Jazz will look for their sixth home win of the season.
Utah is likely to be vying for the top pick in the NBA rather than accumulating wins.
The Lakers have gone 19-11 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is at the bottom of the Western Conference, recording only 41.8 rebounds per game, with LeBron James averaging 7.8.
The Jazz are 4-30 against Western Conference opponents. Utah has a 6-22 record in games decided by at least 10 points.
The last time the Lakers were in Utah, they escaped with a one-point win, 105-104, in early December.
This will be the last time these two teams play each other this season.
