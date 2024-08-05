Lakers Finalize Full Coaching Staff Under JJ Redick
As the Los Angeles Lakers get ready for the upcoming season, the biggest change to the team this offseason has been at the head coaching position. Former NBA guard JJ Redick replaces former head coach Darvin Ham, giving the Lakers an injection of new ideas.
Despite a lack of experience for Redick, the Lakers are very high on his overall upside. They believe he can put the players into different places to succeed and can maximize the current roster that the team has.
Redick has stayed around the game of basketball since his retirement a few years ago, both as a podcaster and broadcaster for ESPN. He just called the NBA Finals and was hired as the coach of the Lakers shortly after.
Due to his inexperience, Redick prioritized getting more experienced head coaches to put on his coaching staff. The Lakers announced the finalized list of coaches that will work under Redick for the upcoming season.
Veterans Nate McMillian and Scott Brooks will headline the primary assistant coaches. Bob Beyer, Greg St. Jean, Beau Levesque, and Lindsey Harding will round out the rest of the staff.
Redick has been preparing for this opportunity for years but having an experienced staff that has been through the long NBA season should help him. Both McMillian and Brooks have extensive coaching experience, with Brooks having led the Oklahoma City Thunder to the NBA Finals in 2012.
In addition to McMillian and Brooks, Harding comes over from being the head coach of the Sacramento Kings G-League affiliate, the Stockon Kings. Harding was extremely successful with them, winning the G-League Coach of the Year honor.
The new Lakers head coach will have plenty of people to lean on during his first season. Alongside the coaching staff, Redick can get help from his players as well.
He will have both LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the roster as the team looks to go on another potential title run. Los Angeles was eliminated from the playoffs in the first round last season but Redick was hired to help them get over the hump in the loaded Western Conference.
Los Angeles has run into the Denver Nuggets over the past two postseasons, losing both series to them. Denver has been the kryptonite for the Lakers but the team feels good about themselves heading into the new year despite a lack of changes to the overall roster. With the coaching staff now in place, the Lakers can firmly focus on getting everything else ready for the new season.
More Lakers: Jerami Grant to Lakers? All the Latest Rumors Surrounding Potential Trade