NBA Insiders Believe Lakers' LeBron James is Going to Announce Retirement This Year
As four-time NBA champion, LeBron James will soon enter his 23rd season of his career. He will tie eight-time NBA All-Star Vince Carter for the longest career in NBA history. But what will go down as one of the longest careers in NBA history could be coming to an end at the end of this season.
It is no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers not immediately extending James’ expiring contract is odd behavior. And it has led many NBA insiders to believe James is not signing a new contract with the Lakers because he is planning to announce his retirement after the 2025-26 season.
James has stated that he wants to own an NBA team in Las Vegas, which has been rumored to be forming within the next few seasons. Retiring after this season would give James make him available to own a Las Vegas team.
“Haven't we always talked about Year 23 being his last?” one Western Conference scout told ClutchPoints. “It is clear he isn't happy with the way things are going with the Lakers, and this would be the best time for him to go out on his own terms. Not to mention, we are out here (in Las Vegas), and the worst-kept secret regarding expansion is that LeBron wants in on the team that will be coming here.”
James has also expressed wanting to win another NBA championship before retiring, but Los Angeles has said they are not prioritizing winning a title this season.
The 21-time NBA All-Star has been at the center of several trade rumors involving teams that are contenders for an NBA championship.
The Lakers have yet to move the veteran to another team but could consider doing so if they could find a team willing to on his $52.6 million salary.
Los Angeles is looking forward and building their roster around recently-acquried guard Luka Doncic, who turned 26 in February.
The Lakers signed former Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton to a two-year, $16.6 million contract in July. Ayton has seven seasons of NBA experience will turn 27 on Wednesday. Los Angeles also signed 23-year-old forward Jake LaRavia and incoming rookie forward Adou Thiero.
James’ role on the Lakers seems to be coming to an end, and whether he will spend the final season of his career in Los Angeles remains an unanswered question.
