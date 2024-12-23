Predicting Which Nominated Former Lakers Will Enter 2025 Basketball Hall of Fame
In a press statement, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame has revealed all its eligible nominees for induction near. The list showcases a number of first-time nominees, and the list includes several former Los Angeles Lakers.
The finalists for the Class of 2025, selected by the respective Category Screening Committees, will be announced on Friday, Feb. 14, during NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco.
The final class will be revealed live on national television during the NCAA Final Four in San Antonio on Saturday, April 5. Details on the exact broadcast time and network for both the Finalist and Class Announcements will be shared soon.
As the list of eligible nominees is revealed, it begs the question of which former Lakers will enter the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2025.
Of the eligible nominees, the selected former Lakers include Carmelo Anthony, Marc Gasol, Dwight Howard, Robert Horry, and Maurice Lucas.
Lakers fans could see at least three if not all former L.A. players inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame. Lots of fans are expecting to see at least Carmelo Anthony, Marc Gasol, and Dwight Howard inducted in 2025.
Anthony is one of the NBA’s greatest scorers, ranking among the top 10 all-time in career points. He has scored over 27,000 points in his carer, showcasing how hard it is to stop him defensively.
Anthony is also a 10-time NBA All-Star, most notably known for his signature mid-range jumper, offensive versatility and strength down low, and three-point shooting. He boasts an all-around complete game, with a competitive nature that made him so incredibly fun to watch.
Marc Gasol would make another ideal candidate to enter the Hall of Fame due to his exceptional achievements as an NBA player. Gasol has a long, successful career in the NBA, playing 13 seasons with a number of different teams including the Memphis Grizzlies, Toronto Raptors, and the Los Angeles Lakers.
He was a force on both ends of the floor, averaging double-digits in points nearly every season. He’s also a three-time NBA All-Star and won the 2019 NBA championship with the Raptors.
Finally, Dwight Howard makes incredible sense to be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame by establishing himself as one of the most dominant centers in NBA history. Howard won a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, playing a big role defensively to help secure the title. He’s a three-time Defensive Player of the Year and is known for his shot-blocking, rebounding, and defensive ability.
It would come as no surprise if any of the mentioned names are selected to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2025.
