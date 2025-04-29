Rui Hachimura Reveals How Lakers Can Fight Back in Series vs Timberwolves
Outside of an embarrassing Game 1 defeat, the Western Conference's No. 3-seeded Los Angeles Lakers have more or less held their own against the No. 6-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves, despite now trailing Anthony Edwards and co., 3-1, in their best-of-seven first-round series.
During a postgame conversation on Spectrum SportsNet, power forward Rui Hachimura expressed confidence that Los Angeles could at the very least push the series to a Game 6.
"Oh, we’re gonna get one, yeah we’re gonna get one. This is not done yet," Hachimura asserted. "We’re right there, we’re really right there, we just gotta fix little things. Of course, the fourth quarter is gonna be the problem for us so we gotta watch the film again. We just gotta execute. We gotta pay attention to calls, adjustments defensively and offensively. We gotta be locked in."
Los Angeles struggled to wrap up close contests in both Games 3 and 4 on the road.
Through the first three contests, Hachimura had logged a lackluster 9.3 points on .400/.385/1.000 shooting splits, 4.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.7 blocks a night.
Los Angeles looked to feature Hachimura significantly more in Game 4. He scored 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the floor (5-of-10 from distance), pulled down five rebounds, and dished out one dime.
"Those little mistakes are gonna hurt us, so we gotta communicate well, we gotta be better on that side," Hachimura added. "The coaching, the players, everybody be on the same page. But I think, yeah we’re gonna get one.”
"I think we’re right there, we just gotta fix little things and we have to execute," Hachimura said. "Those last five minutes, six minutes whatever that is we gotta be more focused mentally, physically. We gotta be stronger, we gotta make those shots. So yea we’re right there, we just fix those."
Some Lakers are familiar with 3-1 series comebacks. In the 2016 NBA Finals, Los Angeles forward LeBron James infamously achieved the feat against the Golden State Warriors, while playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news and notes, stay glued to Los Angeles Lakers On SI.