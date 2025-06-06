Lakers Head Coach JJ Redick Proven Right by Emergence of Tyrese Haliburton
In another life before he was prowling the sidelines berating officials, current Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick was one of the most recognizable NBA media personalities in the sport.
His post-playing career up until landing the Lakers' job was widely categorized by his work on television as an analyst, and through the world of podcasting.
A running joke within NBA circles exists where Redick is referred to as being "unhinged" — which is simply code for Redick actually speaking his mind without the constraints of being politically correct. He's offered more than a handful of these takes, and to be fair, it's quite refreshing to see a media personality speak their mind with reason and purpose rather than being reliant on theatrics and bluster.
In regards to the 2022 trade that sent Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton to the Indiana Pacers in a package for Domantas Sabonis, Redick didn't hold back in offering up a very candid take on one of his many appearances on ESPN programming.
"This is some form of malpractice on the Kings' part. Listen, Tyrese Haliburton has been the best player on that team. Tyrese really is my guy. He's a close friend of mine. He was determined to turn things around and be a part of that rebuild in Sacramento. They traded away their best player. "
Since joining the Pacers, all Haliburton has done is take the Pacers to two Eastern Conference Finals and the team's first NBA Finals appearance since 2000. He's also made two All-Star teams and is quickly becoming one of the league's most clutch players. Haliburton has also been named to two All-NBA teams for good measure.
On the other hand, Sacramento has enjoyed limited success in comparison. While Sabonis has developed into a good player in his own right, he hasn't lifted up the Kings in the same way Haliburton has with the Pacers.
'Game recognizes game' as the saying goes, and it's not surprising to see Redick be a fan of Haliburton's game. Much like Haliburton, Redick was a player reliant upon perimeter shooting, moving the basketball, and operating with a high basketball I.Q. These two philosophically seem very aligned with one another from a style standpoint as current and ex-professional players.
Based on how Haliburton performed in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, it's safe to say the Pacers handily won the deal made three years ago.
