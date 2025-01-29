Lakers Injury Report: LeBron James Status Downgraded Ahead of Wizards Matchup
The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off a tough loss on Tuesday. They were run off the court against the Philadelphia 76ers, 118-104.
More Lakers: Lakers' Anthony Davis Will Miss Time With Significant Injury
The Lakers not only lost the game, but they also lost their superstar forward, Anthony Davis, for at least the next week.
The Lakers, who were depleted on their frontcourt prior to Davis' injury, are in even more trouble now.
Los Angeles will continue its six-game Grammy Road trip on Thursday without Davis. They will prepare to take on the lowly Washington Wizards for the second and final time of the season.
However, they could be without their superstar forward, LeBron James.
James has been downgraded to questionable due to left foot injury management.
Lakers reporter Mike Trudell shared via X.
James played on Tuesday against the 76ers and flirted with a triple-double. James registered 31 points on 10-for-16 shooting from the field, eight rebounds, nine assists, and one steal, but also recorded nine turnovers.
James scored his most points since Jan. 2 during Tuesday's loss while also finishing just one assist and two rebounds shy of a triple-double.
The superstar forward's impressive scoring output was aided by his season-high 10 free throws made. Before Tuesday's contest, James hadn't made more than seven free throws in a game this season while putting up double-digit attempts only once.
While he was incredible, his turnovers and the rest of the team's play were not enough to make them competitive in this game.
The potential loss of James for Thursday's game will hurt, but so would the loss of Dorian Finney-Smith and Gabe Vincent.
Both Finney-Smith and Vincent are also listed as questionable.
Finney-Smith is dealing with a right shoulder contusion, and Vincent has missed the last two games due to a left knee contusion.
Finney-Smith has already missed two games in his time in L.A. due to the birth of his son.
If Vincent were to miss, it'd be his seventh game missed. He has played in 39 games thus far, averaging 4.9 points in each contest.
The Lakers also ruled Davis out due to an abdominal muscle strain. He will be re-evaluated in one week.
Jalen Hood-Schifino and Christian Wood continue to be out due to their respective injuries.
More Lakers: Lakers Have Held Internal Talks About Potentially Adding This Top East Center: Report
Lakers Out of Running for Blockbuster De’Aaron Fox Trade: Report
Lakers Reportedly Out on Two Potential Center Trade Targets
For more Lakers news, stay tuned to Lakers On SI.