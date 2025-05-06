Lakers Insider Gives Blunt Update on Austin Reaves' Future
The Los Angeles Lakers have a long offseason ahead of them after a first round exit from the playoffs at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves.
After losing in five, there are many questions about the team's depth and defense to be answered in the coming months, and a few surrounding Austin Reaves' future role with the team.
Reaves made a few key statistical jumps in the 2024-25 season, ending the campaign with a 20.2 points, 5.8 assists, and 4.5 rebound average. All were up from his marks the season prior.
After averaging 16.2 points on 41 percent shooting in the shortened trip to the playoffs, Lakers insider Jovan Buha of The Athletic put to rest any expectations fans might have that Reaves' time with the team is coming to a close.
For fans that may want to trade the shooting guard after a less than ideal playoffs, Buha advised that he "would temper expectations" for that scenario playing out.
"I don't think the Lakers will," said Buha. "As of my current intel, I don't think that's gonna happen."
Reaves has the ability to show flashes of greatness and looked ready to take the next big step in his career after upping his scoring average in each of his last four seasons.
Being the third scoring option with two superstars in the lineup — LeBron James being one and Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic splitting time as the other throughout the tumultuous season — carried it's own weight, especially in Los Angeles.
The pressures appeared to catch up to Reaves as he shot 50 percent from the field once in the playoffs — albeit, 0-for-6 from the 3-point line that game — while he missed that halfway mark for the rest of series.
If Buha's intel is correct, which the insider seems confident on, Reaves will continue to build upon his career regular season numbers and hope to once again up his averages.
