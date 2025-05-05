Lakers Could Land $104M All-Star Center This Offseason
The Los Angeles Lakers are embarking on a crucial offseason following a brutal end to their 2024-25 NBA season. Los Angeles fell short of getting out of the first round of the postseason, falling to the size of the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Lakers will be searching for a big man this offseason, and they could be looking to make a splash. Los Angeles doesn't have a lot of tradable assets, but the team may be able to put together a strong offer for a center.
Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report listed some potential targets for the Lakers to consider, and one name really stuck out. Bailey mentioned Memphis Grizzlies star center Jaren Jackson Jr. as an option for Los Angeles, as Memphis is looking to deal him.
"Jackson is one of the league's best rim protectors and shot blockers. One of his few weaknesses (rebounding) is a strength of Luka's. And unlike some of the other options above, Jackson isn't just a threat as a roller out of ball screens. He's a pick-and-pop option who can keep the lane clear for Luka's drives, too."
Jackson Jr. is eligible for a new contract this offseason, and it remains to be seen if the Grizzlies are willing to give him the maximum deal. If they aren't, it could open the trade market for his services this offseason, and the Lakers would likely contact them to see what it would take to land him.
The biggest issues with Jackson would be the cost to land him, but he could be a solid pairing alongside star guard Luka Doncic. Los Angeles would need to send a lot of draft capital to Memphis, along with some key role players.
"This would be the toughest target to land, but Jaren Jackson Jr. is at No. 1 on this list because he'd also be the best. Let's start with the concerns. It'd likely cost a decent amount of draft capital and probably Reaves, but the Memphis Grizzlies are enough of a mess for an offer like that to tempt them."
Landing Jackson Jr. could alleviate some concerns for the Lakers moving forward, while giving them a solid duo for the future. Even if it seems unlikely right now, any player can be moved in the NBA, and the Lakers should be determined to make a splash this offseason.
