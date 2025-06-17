Lakers Insider Reveals Future Plans For Two Crucial Players
The 2025 summer in the NBA is expected to be one of the wildest ones to date. At the forefront of it will be the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Lakers are usually at the forefront of the league, and that will be no different this summer. L.A. is expected to make a significant move, possibly two, as they look to bolster their roster and compete for a title next season and beyond.
The Lakers want to improve externally, but they could also do the same internally. L.A. had some pieces on their roster who could be of great help, and some may have been on a two-way deal.
Los Angeles needed some help from certain two-way players at times in the season, and two of the most significant contributors in that department were Trey Jemison and Christian Koloko.
Those two players played massive roles for the Lakers on certain nights, and the expectation is they will be back in the purple and gold next season. The Athletic’s Jovan Buha reported how the Lakers are likely to bring those two players back.
Buha shared in one of his live streams via YouTube.
“I think it would be a mistake to let him walk without at least trying to retain him,” Buha said. “Koloko makes sense as a 14th or 15th guy on the roster, a third center. And Jemison fits as a two-way guy. I think both guys would tentatively be back.”
The Lakers had three players on two-way contracts whom they relied on on certain nights. One of the others was Jordan Goodwin, but he was eventually promoted to a standard contract in late March.
Jemison filled the bruiser role for the Lakers. While his offensive game left a lot to be desired, he held his own defensively and brought a much-needed level of physicality on the nights he was called upon.
Koloko, on the other hand, wasn’t quite the vertical lob threat the Lakers were hoping for, but he did flash some athleticism and rim protection in his limited minutes.
Both players are just 25, and with continued development, it’s not out of the question that one — or even both — could carve out a meaningful role with the team down the line.
