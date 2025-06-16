New Report Doubles Down on Lakers' Prime Center Target
The Los Angeles Lakers have a monumental summer ahead of them. The NBA offseason of movement is slowly approaching, and we expect the Lakers to be at the forefront of things this summer.
The Lakers will have a lot on their plate, but it is no secret that the top priority for the Lakers is adding and bolstering the center position. L.A. lacked in that department last season, and it played a massive factor in their ultimate demise in the first round of the playoffs.
Los Angeles will look to learn from that and make a massive move this summer to bolster their roster. One player they’ve had their eye on for some time is Atlanta Hawks big man Clint Capela.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Capela is viewed as a player who is likely to leave the Hawks as he enters free agency this summer.
“Capela, meanwhile, is viewed around the league by rival talent evaluators as a candidate who could leave in free agency – a scenario first mentioned back in late March on HoopsHype – after being benched in favor of Onyeka Okongwu and dangled in trade talks before the deadline.”
The Lakers are in clear need of a center upgrade, and Capela stands out as one of the more realistic and attainable options on the market. It’s become evident that his time with the Hawks is coming to an end, and Los Angeles has surfaced as a potential landing spot.
Capela could offer the Lakers exactly what they’ve lacked — reliable rim protection and a legitimate lob threat to pair with Luka Doncic. While he’s no longer the elite version of himself from a few years ago, Capela remains a serviceable big who can anchor a defense and finish around the rim.
He also wouldn’t break the bank. At 31, Capela might be open to a team-friendly, multi-year deal if it means joining a contending situation like L.A.
Of course, the Lakers could explore the trade market as well, which might be their most viable path to landing a long-term solution. But if they can snag Capela in free agency and pair him with a younger, more dependable option through a deal, it would go a long way toward solidifying the center position for the foreseeable future.
