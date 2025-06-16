Lakers Insider Reveals Realistic Path For Center Upgrade
It's no secret the Los Angeles Lakers will be gearing up to acquire a starter-level center in the offseason.
The Jaxson Hayes-Alex Len duo was not good enough during a first round playoff exit versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Rudy Gobert did his best Wilt Chamberlain impression and totally dominated in the paint.
Needing to remedy this situation without a ton of cap space to do it, NBA pundit Dan Woike went on X and theorizes that the Lakers may be able to find an impact big man — but it likely would come through a trade rather than via free agency.
If this theory held true, names such as Clint Capela, Luke Kornet, Brook Lopez, Kevon Looney, and Andre Drummond might not be fits. Some of them could cost more than the Lakers are willing to pay, and others might not be enough in the way of difference-makers to even sign in the first place.
The Lakers do have several contracts that could be paired with future draft picks in deals for an upgrade. Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton has been heavily rumored as a player who would fit brilliantly with Luka Doncic's skill set as well as the timeline of both Doncic and Austin Reaves.
Atlanta Hawks big man Onyeka Okongwu is another name rumored to be of interest to the Lakers' front office. Hailing from Southern California, he was an ex-high school teammate of Lonzo and LaMelo Ball in the Inland Empire suburb of Chino Hills.
Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz has also been mentioned in rumors. Most recently, Rudy Gobert's name has come up as a possible chip for a Kevin Durant deal. Could the Lakers perhaps entice the Timberwolves with some of their own assets to get the defensive anchor?
To get something, the Lakers would have to give up something desirable — and in this situation, it could involve Reaves, Rui Hachimura, last year's first-round pick Dalton Knecht, and draft picks. Reaves, in particular, is the one name worth monitoring. A homegrown star that came through the Lakers' system after being undrafted, he may net the team the most in return should he be made available.
