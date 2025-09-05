Lakers Insider Reveals What Needs to Happen for LeBron James to Return to Cleveland
The Los Angeles Lakers are planning on having LeBron James on the roster for the entirety of next season. They are not going to trade him unless he absolutely demands to leave.
Rumors have been swirling all summer that James is not pleased with how the Lakers have been operating in the last few months, deciding to build around Luka Doncic already.
Still, the Lakers could be swayed to move James if they are confident this is his last season in LA and they want to get something for him. One Lakers insider lays out what would need for that to happen.
Lakers insider lays out how LeBron James could end up in Cleveland
Lakers insider Jovan Buha talked on his show Buha's Block about what would need to happen for James to be traded to a contending team, such as the Cavaliers.
“I think there are a lot of factors that go into this. I think one thing that could shift this potentially to a 75/25 is asking, 'is this LeBron's last season?' How important is it getting the swan song in L.A. and finishing his legacy as a Laker, or competing for a championship," Buha said. "Two things would have to happen, in my opinion, for this to drastically change. He announces he’s retiring after this year, and then the Lakers are, for whatever reason, underperforming around the deadline.”
James is trying to win one more championship before he retires. How important he believes it is to do that in Los Angeles will determine how he finishes his career.
The Lakers will still keep LeBron James unless they can get something big for him
New owner Mark Walter will not want to be the guy who trades James unless he is forced to. The only scenario in which they move him is if they know they are going to get a big return for him.
James has never asked for a trade in his career, so it would be a bit surprising if he decided to do so now when he is almost done playing basketball. He is still in control of this entire situation.
