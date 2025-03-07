Lakers' LeBron James, Luka Doncic Land on Injury Report vs Celtics
As the Los Angeles Lakers get ready for their showdown with the Boston Celtics this weekend, they could be without a few key players. Both star guard Luka Doncic and star forward LeBron James have landed on the injury report.
More news: Kevin Love Calls Out Stephen A Smith Over Confrontation With Lakers' LeBron James
Both have been listed as probable for the game, giving them a good chance to suit up against Boston. But weirder things have happened before and there is no guarantee that each will be able to play in this game.
Center Jaxson Hayes has been listed as questionable for the game and Los Angeles needs him. The Celtics are expected to have center Kristaps Porzingis back for this contest so Hayes missing would be very detrimental to the Lakers' chances.
Read more: Kristaps Porzingis Injury Status For Lakers vs Celtics
Los Angeles will also be without forward Rui Hachimura as he recovers from injury. Hachimura has been out for a few games and will be re-evaluated soon.
Center Maxi Kleber remains out as well. Kleber has yet to suit up for the team since being traded from the Dallas Mavericks.
For the Lakers to likely have a chance in this game, they will need both Doncic and James. Boston is a formidable opponent and this is one of the more highly anticated games of the season.
Mores Lakers news: Jayson Tatum Says There Is No Rivalry With Lakers
Whenever the Celtics and Lakers meet up, sparks tend to fly due to the longtime rivalry between the teams. It doesn't matter if either side is good or bad, the players tend to get up for this game.
It helps when both sides are good and both teams will enter this contest toward the top of their respective conferences. Fans should be in for a good show and the Lakers will be looking to sweep the season series from their rival.
The game will be played in TD Garden in Boston, giving an edge to the Celtics. But this Lakers team has won eight straight games entering the contest against the Celtics and Los Angeles will be ready to roll.
More Lakers news:
Lakers Could Go After Chris Paul This Summer
Fans React to Lakers' LeBron James, Stephen A Smith Viral Courtside Confrontation
Lakers News: NBA Insider Believes Mavericks Should Trade Anthony Davis
For more Lakers news, head on over to Los Angeles Lakers on SI