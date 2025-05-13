Lakers' LeBron James Reacts to Jayson Tatum Scary Game 4 Injury
Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James sent his best wishes to Boston Celtics superstar forward Jayson Tatum after he suffered a scary non-contact injury in Game 4 against the New York Knicks.
James went to X and wished Tatum the best.
"Big Deuce," wrote James.
James and Tatum have their fair share of legendary battles, especially in the playoffs.
Tatum appeared to suffer a severe lower-body injury, which caused him to exit Game 4. He did not return.
Tatum's availability for Game 5 remains uncertain as the Celtics fight to extend their postseason run after falling into a 3-1 hole on Monday night. This marks the first time Boston has faced elimination since the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat.
With their season hanging in the balance, the Celtics will take the court on Wednesday to try to stave off elimination and force a Game 6.
James and Tatum share a unique connection built on mutual respect. Though they compete fiercely on the court, there’s a clear admiration between the two. Tatum, who once looked up to James as a young fan, grew up studying his game and has openly acknowledged the influence James had on his development as a player.
