Where the Lakers Currently Stand in Giannis Antetokounmpo Sweepstakes
The Los Angeles Lakers could be eyeing a big move this summer, and there is a chance it will involve Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.
On Monday morning, reports surfaced indicating that Antetokounmpo is "open-minded" about the possibility of a trade this offseason. The destination remains unclear, and even ESPN’s Shams Charania, who initially reported the development, hasn’t pinpointed where he could land.
The other 29 teams outside of the Bucks will do all they can to try and land the nine-time All-Star, including the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers may not have the best assets to acquire a superstar like Antetokounmpo, but it doesn't mean they won't try.
Charania appeared on the Up & Adams show on Monday and detailed the Lakers' position in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes.
"Even Giannis doesn't know where he wants to go right now or what his future really holds," said Charania. "It's either you stay in Milwaukee, and you understand the next year to two years, it's going to be a rough period for them there because they only have one first-round pick they can trade. They have top-heavy salaries; they don't have tradeable, high-value contracts if you want to get better. That's all under consideration."
The Lakers may not have the best assets, but that's never stopped them from being among the favorites to land superstars who have become available for trade.
As this stands, it's unclear what direction the Lakers want to take. They could make a massive trade to bring a superstar like Antetokounmpo to pair alongside Luka Doncic and potentially LeBron James, or they could build their team around the depth and key pieces needed to win a championship.
Nonetheless, the Lakers will be active this summer and will do what they can to be contenders throughout the season and beyond.
The Lakers are known for collecting star power, as they've shown that throughout their rich history, and potentially adding Antetokounmpo would be no different from what we've come to expect of the Lakers.
It's still too early to suspect the Bucks would trade him, but if so, the Lakers will be in the front row of the show that will be the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes.
