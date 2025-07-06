Lakers’ LeBron James Reacts to Tragic Death of 28-Year-Old Soccer Star
The sports world is mourning a devastating loss as reigning Premier League Champion Liverpool Football Club's Diogo Jota tragically passed away at just 28 years old on Thursday. The soccer star and his brother, André Silva, also a professional soccer player, were involved in a car accident early Thursday morning.
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James shared a message on Twitter/X expressing his condolences.
"My prayers goes out to his loved ones during this time! May you all be guided and protected! YNWA JOTA!!," said James.
YNWA, which stands for 'You'll Never Walk Alone,' is deeply ingrained in the culture of Liverpool as fans sing the 1945 show tune every home game before kickoff to express solidarity and support. This message rings truer now more than ever in this difficult time for Jota's family.
The 28-year-old married his long-term partner whom he has three children with about two weeks ago, per CNN's Jamie Barton.
The NBA's All-Time leading scorer, although sharing the message not just as a major representative of the American sports world, but also as a father and husband, was a 2 percent stakeholder of the reigning Premier League champions via his relationship with marketing giant Fenway Sports Group. In 2021, James swapped the stake specifically in Liverpool for a 1 percent piece of FSG overall, making him a co-owner of MLB's Boston Red Sox and the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins among other ventures.
James' message of extreme class shows that he is less connected to Jota simply as a stakeholder in the company that owns the team he played for, but expresses heartbreak from the perspective of a grieving leader in the sports community.
