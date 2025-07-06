Lakers News: Austin Reaves' Agent Responds to Reports About Disliking Luka Doncic
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve their roster this offseason so that they can compete for a title. Austin Reaves is a central figure in their plans.
There have been rumors swirling around him that the Lakers might try to trade him in favor of a more defensive-minded player. If they did try to do that, they would need a hefty return.
Along with these trade rumors, there are also rumors that Reaves doesn't like new teammate Luka Doncic. The Lakers acquired Doncic a couple of weeks before the trade deadline.
Read more: Lakers' Required Trade Package With Heat For Andrew Wiggins Revealed
The rumors have created enough of a stir that Reaves' agent Aaron Reilly had to release a statement regarding the matter.
"Austin has nothing but the utmost respect for Luka and truly enjoys playing alongside him," Reilly said. "Any suggestion to the contrary is completely false. He’s excited to be on the court with Luka—both now and in the future."
The fact that this is a story could be part of another team trying to leak misinformation in order to get a better price on a Reaves trade. There are several teams that would be interested in adding him.
Reaves proved to be one of the best third-scoring options in the league last year. He set career highs in almost every category this season, showing that he is a really good player.
If Reaves were to get moved to another team, he would have a shot to make an All-Star team. He would get more opportunities to score and be one of the primary offensive options.
That's exactly why the Lakers want to keep him, though. Reaves makes the Lakers offense much more dangerous and extremely hard to stop. When their defense breaks down, they can outscore teams.
More Lakers news: Lakers Expected to Sign Former Warriors Guard in Free Agency: Report
There is a chance that the Lakers will move Reaves at the trade deadline because he is on an expiring contract. He already declined a contract extension from the Lakers this summer.
They might move him at the deadline to make sure that they don't lose him for nothing, as there is a good chance that he moves on at the end of next season to sign for a lot more money.
This past season, Reaves averaged 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game. He shot 46 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from three.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: Lakers 'In Talks' With Multiple Free Agents Following Deandre Ayton Signing: Report
Lakers' Negotiations With Dorian Finney-Smith Went 'Badly' Says NBA Insider
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.