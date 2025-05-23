Lakers Legend James Worthy Pinpoints When Season Slipped Away
The Los Angeles Lakers did not have the finish to the season that they were hoping for. They were expecting to contend for an NBA championship, especially after trading for Luka Doncic.
Instead, they were bounced in the first round of the playoffs. It was a disappointing end to what had once looked like a promising season.
The Lakers tried their best to make sure that they were in the best position to win a title this year. Former Lakers legend James Worthy could see the season slipping away at one specific point in the year, though.
Read more: Lakers Reportedly Already 'Talked to' Bucks Star
According to Worthy, he knew when the season was starting to slip away. It was right at the trade deadline when the trade for Mark Williams fell apart.
"It was sad and disappointing. In the back of my mind, when we did not get Mark Williams in that trade, I knew we could be successful throughout the regular season. But as you know, and as you've seen, when you get with a team for seven games...I still don't think the synergy was complete with Luka."
Worthy seemed to know that the postseason was going to be an issue without a legitimate center. Williams would have given them a center who could protect the rim better than Jaxon Hayes, who was ultimately who they had to stick with.
The Lakers decided to cancel the trade with Williams because of his physical. It ended up being a big moment in the season because they were out of options at that point.
More Lakers news: Lakers Unlikely to Move Austin Reaves Unless Situation Changes
As Worthy can attest, the top priority for the Lakers this offseason will be to bring in a better center. They need someone who can protect the rim and help make up for mistakes from the backcourt.
What centers they are able to bring in remains to be seen. The Lakers will have to make a trade in order to acquire one because they don't have enough cap space to sign a decent one.
Williams will certainly use that moment as motivation for the rest of his career, especially when taking on the Lakers.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: Former Luka Doncic Teammate Breaks Silence on Blockbuster Deal
Lakers Fans Vehemently Push Against Russell Westbrook Reunion
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.