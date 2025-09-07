Lakers Legend Shaquille O'Neal Insists He Never 'Had a Problem' with Dwight Howard
A longtime dispute between a pair of now-Hall of Fame former Los Angeles Lakers centers, Shaquille O'Neal and Dwight Howard, was apparently really never a dispute at all — at least, according to O'Neal.
Peas in a Pod
Like O'Neal, Howard was the superstar No. 1 pick in his draft by the Orlando Magic, and emerged as the most dominant big man in the league and an MVP candidate while guiding the franchise to an NBA Finals berth. Like O'Neal, Howard was a spectacular athlete and finisher. Like O'Neal, Howard branded himself as "Superman."
And like O'Neal, Howard next linked up with Kobe Bryant on the Los Angeles Lakers after forcing his way out of Orlando (Howard ditched the Magic in free agency, Howard demanded a trade). Howard did win a title with L.A., albeit many years later as a reserve. O'Neal won his three as the team's Finals MVP.
During their playing days and even after O'Neal's, the two superstar big men frequently took shots at each other in the press. O'Neal was clearly bothered by Howard's encroachment on his nickname and turf as his generational heir apparent.
So it came as a shock to pretty much everyone when O'Neal agreed to present Howard during the latter's Hall of Fame induction this weekend.
O'Neal caught up with former Magic teammate Dennis Scott, now an NBA TV broadcaster, ahead of the ceremony.
"Why am I wearing this blazer?" O'Neal asked. "'Cause I'm finally giving flowers [to] Mr. Dwight Howard... It's big for him, it's big for his family, it's big for the Big Man Alliance, of which I am the reigning president. That's right, me. It's big, I'm happy for him."
"It wasn't that we had a problem," O'Neal insisted. "You know my leadership style, I learned it from you. I'm hard on guys to motivate them. Some people can take it, some people can't,"
The two apparently reconnected recently in Orlando, and proceeded to break bread.
"But when we met I told him it's never hard feelings, I just did that to make him angry," O'Neal explained. "Whenever I made him angry he played well."
An eight-time All-Star and All-NBA honoree while with the Magic, Lakers and Houston Rockets, a five time All-Defensive Teamer and a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, the 6-foot-10 Howard boasted career averages of 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, 1.3 assists and 0.9 steals.
