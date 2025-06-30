Lakers Lose Dorian Finney-Smith to West Rival in $53 Million Deal
The Los Angeles Lakers have lost their veteran forward, Dorian Finney-Smith.
Finney-Smith has agreed to a four-year, $53 million deal with the Houston Rockets.
It was reported earlier in the day that the Lakers were embracing the possibility of losing Finney-Smith to the Rockets, and now that has become a reality. This is a significant loss for the Lakers, as they had expected to keep the 3-and-D wing beyond the 2024-25 season.
Now he heads to the Rockets, a team that just acquired superstar forward Kevin Durant.
Finney-Smith joined the Lakers midway through the season following a trade from the Brooklyn Nets that sent D’Angelo Russell the other way—a move that quickly proved to be a key turning point.
The veteran forward brought a noticeable boost on the defensive end, showcasing his versatility by guarding multiple positions and knocking down timely shots when it mattered most.
In his 43 appearances with Los Angeles — including 20 starts — Finney-Smith was a reliable contributor, averaging 7.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 0.9 steals per game while shooting a strong 44.3 percent from the field and an impressive 39.8 percent from beyond the arc.
Finney-Smith will head into his 10th season in the league and his first with the Rockets. He is a massive grab for a Rockets team that earned the No. 2 seed in the loaded Western Conference last season.
After acquiring Durant and now Finney-Smith this summer, they are expected to be among the top teams to raise the Larry O'Brien trophy this upcoming season.
