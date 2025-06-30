Lakers’ Primary Target Now Available This Offseason
The Los Angeles Lakers are in the market for a new starting center, and a potential option for the team is a free agent.
Day'Ron Sharpe is a promising center who possess a good athletic profile at 23 years of age. He can rim-run, play physically in the paint, rebound, and catch lob passes from star Luka Doncic.
Sharpe ticks all the boxes for the Lakers and according to NBA insider Michael Scotto, the big man is set to hit the unrestricted free agent market.
The Brooklyn Nets declined to tender Sharpe with a one year, $5.98 million qualifying offer.
Additionally, Scotto reported that the Nets still have an interesting in keeping Sharpe and are letting him hit the market to re-sign him after using their cap flexibility.
During last season, Sharpe averaged 7.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game, establishing himself as an elite role player.
The Lakers cannot afford to sign Sharpe outright and instead need to use a player exception. Los Angeles will have access to the $5.1 million bi-annual exception and the $14.1 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception — unless Dorian Finney-Smith resigns, which will leave the team with the $5 million taxpayer mid-level exception.
Given his young age and production, it is hard to imagine the Lakers being able to sign him for the $5 million range. Instead, the team likely needs to not re-sign Dorian Finney-Smith to afford the center.
There are other options on the market for the Lakers if they decide to not sign Sharpe. Veteran centers Brook Lopez and Clint Capella are avalible as well, though both are more short-term options.
Celtics center Al Horford is also a free agent, though Boston has expressed interest in retaining their long-term big man.
The Lakers are looking for a younger, long-term option at center, which could instead come from a trade while using one of the exceptions to sign Lopez or Capella.
If the Lakers don't end up keeping Finney-Smith, Sharpe could be a candidate for the Lakers.
More than likely, the Lakers re-sign their wing and use free agency for a cheaper, veteran body — hitting the trade block for a younger player.
