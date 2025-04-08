Lakers Luka Doncic Has Already Matched Kobe Bryant Stat
It's been two months since the Los Angeles Lakers traded for international superstar guard Luka Doncic.
Doncic has played in 25 games as a Laker and has already etched his name into the franchise's record books. He did more of that after Sunday's win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Not only did he etch his name in Lakers lore, but he became the first player in 12 years since the late great Kobe Bryant to have the most 30-point games in a season.
Doncic did so in the win and in impressive fashion.
This isn't the first time Doncic has etched his name in the Lakers record books. In March, Doncic set a new franchise record for the three-pointers made in a month.
In the win on Sunday, the 26-year-old recorded 30 points on an efficient 11-of-20 shooting from the field, seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals in 37 minutes of action.
While donning the purple and gold, Doncic has scored 30+ points in 13 of the 25 games he has played for Los Angeles. In only five games, he has scored under 20 points.
Doncic has missed more time than not this season, playing in only 47 games. When he was a Maverick, he suffered a left calf strain during a Christmas Day game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, forcing him to miss an extended period.
When he was recovering from the injury, the Mavericks decided to move on from him and dealt him to L.A. in one of the more shocking and stunning trades in sports.
Doncic is now in Los Angeles and is expected to be the face of the franchise for the next decade or so.
His time as a Laker has been everything L.A. could have dreamed of and then some. In 25 games, he is averaging 27.3 points per game, 7.7 assists, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.6 steals while shooting 42.1 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from three in 35.4 minutes of action.
Doncic's time in L.A. is just getting started. With the playoffs around the corner, expect the Slovenia star to elevate his game even more so that he can do his part to lead the Lakers to a deep playoff run.
