Lakers New Owner Mark Walter: What to Know
The Los Angeles Lakers will be under new ownership, as the Buss family has agreed to sell the franchise for $10 billion to the CEO of Guggenheim Partners Mark Walter.
As the chairman of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Walter is no stranger to owning big-name franchises. And he has brought success with him everywhere he goes.
Since purchasing the Dodgers for $2.15 billion in 2012, the Los Angeles franchise has dominated the MLB.
The Dodgers have made the postseason every year under Walter’s ownership, appearing in the World Series in four of those seasons and winning the title twice in 2020 and 2024.
Additionally, the Dodgers have won 11 National League West titles. Los Angeles has lost the division only once under Walter’s ownership to the San Francisco Giants by one game in 2021.
The Dodgers have developed a reputation for securing top talent to lucrative contracts like two-way player Shohei Ohtani’s 10-year, $700 million contract and starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s 12-year, $325 million deal in 2024.
Signing Ohtani and Yamamoto in 2024 and then Japanese-born starting pitcher Roki Sasaki in 2025 has grown the Dodgers’ fan base in Japan and has put them in the conversation for every free agent.
The franchise has been able to acquire superstars like starting pitcher Blake Snell through the free agent market and standout shortstop Mookie Betts and second baseman Tommy Edman from trades.
The Dodgers are aiming to win back-to-back World Series titles this season and currently own the top spot in their division.
Walter’s new ownership of the Lakers comes at the perfect time, as Los Angeles has not made it to the NBA Finals since winning the title in 2020.
The Lakers have struggled in the playoffs, losing in the Western Conference First Round in four of the last five years. And Los Angeles missed the playoffs entirely in 2022.
Under the Buss family ownership, the Lakers acquired superstar point guard Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks, which was a major move for the franchise.
But Los Angeles has not had the same dominance in the NBA since winning five NBA titles from 2000-2010.
If Walter is able to find even half of the success he has had with the Dodgers, the Lakers will return to an NBA championship caliber team in the near future.
