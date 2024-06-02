Lakers News: LA Role Player’s Brother Represents Intriguing Draft Option
LeBron James isn't the only incumbent Los Angeles Lakers player with a relative in this month's 2024 NBA Draft.
Little-used 3-and-D reserve swingman Max Christie, himself selected with the No. 35 pick in 2022 out of Michigan State, has a little brother, ex-Minnesota Gophers guard Cam Christie, projected to be a second round-worthy draft selection. Los Angeles currently possesses the Nos. 17 and 55 picks in this year's draft, but it has been widely speculated that the team will do what it can to acquire James' son, former USC Trojans combo guard Bronny James, at some point in the second round.
Bronny James is considerably more raw than Cam Christie. The 6-foot-6 Christie was named a Big Ten All-Freshman honoree during his own one-and-done NCAA season in 2023-24, averaging 11.3 points on .403/.391/.791 shooting splits, 3.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.6 steals across 33 contests (26 starts).
Like LeBron James, Max Christie might also not actually be on the Lakers' roster by the time his relative actually suits up for his first pro season. James has a $51.4 million player option, and seems likely to remain in L.A. either as a free agent by picking up that option. Max Christie, meanwhile, is a restricted free agent this summer. He's exhibited some promise when he has seen action, but his limited offensive game and still-green defensive instincts may make him more of a long-term project than a team led by a 39-year-old really has time to develop.
Besides, the Lakers can always just draft Cam, and keep him under team control, on a rookie-scale salary, for a few extra years.
