Lakers News: Lonzo Ball Blames Signature Shoes for LA Rookie Year Injury
Veteran point guard Lonzo Ball, the No. 2 overall pick out of UCLA by his native Los Angeles Lakers in the 2017 NBA Draft, has been plagued by health issues for much of his pro career.
After missing a whopping two-and-a-half years of hardwood action due to a series of knee surgeries to address a left knee meniscus tear, the now-Chicago Bulls reserve guard spoke with Ramona Shelburne of ESPN at length about his recovery journey.
Read More: Lonzo Ball Shockingly Shades Kobe Bryant During GOAT Debate
Ball's father, LaVar, created a fresh shoe line, Big Baller Brand, to celebrate Ball and his younger brothers, eventual Greensboro Swarm wing LiAngelo Ball and eventual All-Star Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball. Ahead of Lonzo's eventual All-Rookie season, 2017-18, LaVar Ball inked a deal with Sketchers to distribute its sneakers.
Per Shelburne, Ball reveals now that he was unhappy with the kicks, and thinks it's possible they were at least partially to blame for his first mensicus injury as a pro, incurred in January 2018.
"I think it's a possibility for sure, to be honest with you," Ball acknowledged. "I wasn't really getting hurt like that until I started wearing them."
Ball opted for the fastest-possible meniscus surgery, and rejoined his L.A. comrades following the All-Star break that year. When the team was officially eliminated contention in March, the Lakers opted to shut down Ball for the rest of the year.
Per Shelburne, Ball now wonders if his time spent on the outdoor courts of Chino Hills State Park could also be at fault, somewhat, for his long-term knee issues.
"My uncle used to always tell me, 'Y'all play too much outside,' because we were playing super hard in the backyard. That's on concrete," Ball said. "That was at least 15 years. So I mean, all that, over time, it can't be good for your knees."
Now 27, Ball is trying to take a levelheaded approach to his severe injury troubles over the years. The 6-foot-6 vet has been healthy for just six games with the 9-13 Chicago Bulls, averaging 4.5 points on 38.5 percent shooting from the floor (31.8 percent from the 3-point line), 3.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks in 16.2 minutes a night.
"I don't feel like I would be where I'm at, if I didn't do all that stuff," Ball said. "All the work that we put in, it could have hurt, but it also made us who we are. "
More Lakers: Dalton Knecht Snubbed for Rookie of the Month Honors