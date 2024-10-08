Lakers News: Can Dalton Knecht Emerge as Win-Now Role Player This Year?
The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off an underwhelming 2024 offseason. Although many fans and pundits alike expected L.A. team vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka to make big moves, he instead opted to stay relatively dormant. Instead, the Lakers enter this new season with 13 of the 15 standard roster players they had in 2023-24. L.A.'s two rookie guards, former Tennessee Volunteers shooting guard Dalton Knecht and ex-USC Trojans point guard Bronny James, are the only two new additions.
Bronny James stole the show in June's NBA Draft. However, he will in all likelihood not play a vital role this year. Their other rookie, Knecht, was the No. 17 overall pick, and has a chance to play an essential role in the purple and gold this season.
Knecht is in a rare spot. As a high draft pick, they usually don't go into great situations, but that's not the case with Knecht. He will don the purple and gold alongside two future Hall of Famers and superstars, All-NBA Second Team center Anthony Davis and All-NBA small forward LeBron James.
The Lakers have championship aspirations, and Knecht could and will play a big part in that. If you ask him, he believes he will be ready for what is to come of the NBA.
"There's a different pace and definitely physicality that comes with the NBA," Knecht told Yahoo Sports in July, "and with my experience at Tennessee and just through my career, I'm going to continue to trust my shot and be confident in myself."
Knecht was supposed to be a lottery pick but fell in the draft, due to his (relatively) advanced age (for an NBA rookie). The Lakers selected the best player available, and they believe he could be huge for L.A. as the season progresses.
Knecht has all the tools to be a great fit in Los Angeles. As a rookie, he will come in as a reliable shooter off the bench for L.A. In his lone season at Tennessee, he led the SEC in scoring, averaging 21.7 points per game, and shot just under 40 percent from three.
The 23-year-old can score from anywhere on the floor, and the Lakers will need that takind of offensive versatility as the season approaches.
