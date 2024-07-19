Lakers News: How Many Points Did Bronny James Score in Win Over Cleveland?
The Los Angeles Lakers took down the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night by a score of 93-89. It was the second straight victory for the team in the Summer League, showing the resolve of the group after some tough first contests.
Los Angeles had another good showing from rookie guard Bronny James as he has started to round into form. James posted 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the field while grabbing five rebounds, three assists, and two blocked shots.
James also had a clutch step-back 3-pointer to help seal the win for the Lakers. It was the only make from beyond the 3-point line but came in a crucial spot for the team.
After some shaky first few games for James, he has been more confident on the floor. He has looked comfortable in the offense over the last two games and it has shown in his level of production.
As the No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the expectations around James shouldn't be too high. But being the son of legend LeBron James, all eyes are on everything that he does in each game.
James is a work in progress for the Lakers and they understand that they will have to be patient with him going forward. He will likely spend much of his time this season in the G-League as he develops and grows his game even more.
If the team can be fully patient with him, he could turn into an impactful NBA player. James has the instincts to be a good defender and if his shot continues to drop, we could see him playing in the NBA sooner rather than later.
