Lakers News: How Many Points Did Bronny James Score in Win Over Raptors?
The Los Angeles Lakers took down the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night by a score of 123-103. Toronto led for the first half of the game before the Lakers stormed back in the second half to take control.
It was the second win of the season over the Raptors for Los Angeles, helping them grab their sixth win of the year. But like always, many eyes were on whether rookie guard Bronny James entered the game.
James played only two minutes in the contest at the end but didn't record a single stat. However, the fans appreciated the fact that he even played at all.
His appearance on the floor came just a day after he made his debut in the G-League for the South Bay Lakers. James recorded six points, three rebounds, four assists, and two steals to help South Bay get the win.
However, his jump shot continued to be a major work in progress, even in the G-League. James shot two-of-nine from the field, including 0-for-four from the 3-point line.
Lakers head coach JJ Redick provided the plan for James earlier in the offseason. He is set to split time between the G-League and being on the NBA roster.
"For us, prioritizing player development, we view Bronny as like, case study one, because his base level of feel, athleticism, point-of-attack defender, shooting, passing, there's a lot to like about his game," Redick said in July. "And as we sort of build out our player development program holistically, he's going to have a great opportunity to become an excellent NBA player."
The Lakers believe that James can eventually become an impact player for them. He will need to hone his skills in the G-League if he wants to become a mainstay on the NBA level.
The rookie spoke about his time in the G-League so far.
"I've seen all the buzz from me going to the G," James said. "It's just an amazing experience for me to go out and play my game and get some minutes under me. I'm just excited for it."
James has shown some strong instincts on the defensive side of the floor which has impressed Los Angeles. But his offense needs a lot of work and until he can develop his game, he won't see much time with the Lakers on the court.
