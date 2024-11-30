Lakers News: Injury Statuses of Anthony Davis, Dalton Knecht Finalized vs Thunder
All-NBA Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis and Rookie of the Year candidate shooting guard Dalton Knecht were both considered merely probable to suit up ahead of Friday night's crucial 2024 Emirates NBA Cup home matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Per Jovan Buha of The Athletic, both players have now officially been upgraded, and will start after all. Davis has been dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot, while Knecht has a right quad contusion.
Davis' primary back-up this season, center Jaxson Hayes, had been doubtful to play through his right ankle contusion. Buha reveals that Hayes' status has been downgraded to out.
The Lakers currently occupy West Group A, and are tied by record with the Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs at 2-1 in NBA Cup group play. The Thunder are 1-1, while the Utah Jazz have already been eliminated after starting their group play run 0-3. L.A. needs to beat Oklahoma City to stay in the thick of the running for, at the very least, a wildcard berth out of the Western Conference.
Having Davis and Knecht available will surely abet that effort, especially with Oklahoma City dealing with some major defensive absences.
According to the league's latest injury report, former Lakers champ Alex Caruso, a two-time All-Defensive Second Teamer when he was with the Chicago Bulls, is out with a right hip straine. 2024 All-Rookie First Team center Chet Holmgren had been looking like an All-Star prior to a right iliac wing hip fracture that will keep him shelved for months. Back-up big man Jaylin Williams (right hamstring strain) and Ousmane Dieng (right ring finger small fracture) are both out, too. Rookie lottery pick Nikola Topic had already been ruled out for the season after undergoing left knee surgery. Two-way player Alex Ducas is logging time with the Thunder's G League squad, the Oklahoma City Blue.
Lakers reserve centers Christian Wood (left knee surgery recovery) and Jarred Vanderbilt (right foot surgery recovery) have yet to make their season debuts, and they won't be doing it on Friday night, either. Rookie point guard Bronny James will be sidelined once again with a left heel contusion. Second-year point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino is on assignment with L.A.'s G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.
