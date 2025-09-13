Lakers News: Insider Reveals Why LeBron James 'All But Certain' to Finish Career As NBA GOAT
21-time All-NBA Los Angeles Lakers power forward LeBron James is destined to overtake Michael Jordan as the league's best player ever, per one insider.
Josh Eberley of ClutchPoints posits that, although the four-time MVP isn't quite there yet based on his patented 23-factor "E-Rank" system, he is well on his way.
"E-Rank is a formula that attempts to credit NBA players for what they accomplished in their time out on the hardwood," Eberley explains. "E-Rank assigns points based on 23 different factors. Some of those factors include career numbers, peak performance, league awards, and, of course, winning. The combined result is a snapshot or single vantage effort to rank greatness."
LeBron James' Fight for GOAT Status
Eberley ranks James as the second-best player ever, ahead of his fellow Lakers greats Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (No. 3), Magic Johnson (No. 6), Kobe Bryant (No. 7), and Shaquille O'Neal (No. 8).
Eberley observes that the four-time champion has forged his legend since his adolescence, and remains one of the league's most dominant forces even as the NBA's oldest player at age 40.
"LeBron James’ legacy is immense. It's weighty. It’s both obvious and obscure. The pieces are all there on display and we can examine them one by one, but the case for him to sit ahead of the ghost he spent his career chasing needs weaving," Eberley writes. "It needs context and expertise, and when those elements come together the finished product is a masterpiece. A teenager who came from nothing and was prophesied to wear the crown. No one could’ve genuinely blamed him if he failed … but he didn’t. "
In 70 healthy bouts for the 50-32 Lakers last year, James averaged 24.4 points on .513/.376/.782 shooting splits, 8.2 assists, 7.8 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.6 blocks per bout.
While Hall of Fame former Chicago Bulls shooting guard Michael Jordan is currently Eberley's No. 1, Eberley is convinced James will lap him eventually.
"He has four rings, four MVP awards, the all-time scoring record, and just came off an All-NBA season at 40," Eberley notes. "His story just keeps adding more pages, and it’s all but certain that the numbers will eventually hoist him to No. 1 on this list."
