Lakers News: Markieff Morris Believes Austin Reaves Can Be Future All-Star
In a recent podcast appearance with his twin brother, Markieff Morris, a new addition to the Los Angeles Lakers, took a moment to heap praise on Austin Reaves.
Reaves has quickly become one of the most crucial pieces of the Lakers' lineup.
More Lakers: Thunder Star Jalen Williams Gives Reaction to Massive Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers
Morris, who was acquired in the blockbuster trade that sent Luka Dončić to the Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, has been getting an up-close look at Reaves’ remarkable development.
In the conversation, Morris didn’t hold back when discussing Reaves’ potential, calling him “different” and “one of the coldest” players he's seen.
“That boy AR, Austin Reaves, he’s different,” Morris stated. “It’s different when you just catch a glimpse of it, but then when you see it game after game, I’ve only been there for four games, he’s one of the coldest.”
“I definitely see a future All-Star,” he confidently remarked, reflecting on his brief but insightful time watching Reaves play.
Morris, who has seen countless players up close over his career, emphasized that it’s one thing to notice a player's talent in glimpses, but it’s a whole different experience when that talent consistently shines over several games.
Reaves, who has emerged as a pivotal player for the Lakers this season, is proving Morris right.
At 26 years old, the 6’5” guard has blossomed into one of the top contributors on a team that has already surpassed many expectations.
More Lakers: Lakers Failed Trade For Mark Williams Still Causing Issues For Hornets
Reaves is averaging an impressive 19.1 points and 6.2 assists per game, displaying a well-rounded skill set that has made him a reliable offensive weapon. His shooting has been especially lethal, and his ability to create for others has kept the Lakers' offense humming smoothly.
One of Reaves' defining performances came earlier this season when he erupted for a career-high 45 points in a pivotal win against the Indiana Pacers.
With LeBron James sidelined due to injury, Reaves seized the moment, showcasing his ability to step up and lead. That kind of clutch performance is a testament to his growth as a player and his expanding role on a star-studded Lakers team.
But what truly sets Reaves apart is his basketball IQ and versatility.
Whether it’s driving to the basket, hitting contested jumpers, or making key passes, Reaves consistently plays within the flow of the game, helping elevate the Lakers to 5th place in the Western Conference with a solid 32-20 record.
His seamless fit into the team’s offensive and defensive schemes has been a major factor in their success this season.
With the Lakers’ future looking brighter, much of the optimism rests on Reaves' shoulders.
His steady improvement, combined with his already elite-level skills, suggests that his ascent will continue.
As Morris said, Reaves is more than just a bright spot for the Lakers—he could very well be on track to becoming an NBA All-Star in the near future. The Lakers have found a true gem in Reaves, and his best years are undoubtedly ahead of him.
More Lakers:
Steph Curry Never Contacted Lakers' LeBron James to Discuss 2024 Trade
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Weighs in On Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers
For more Lakers news, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI