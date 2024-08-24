Lakers News: Watch Nike Commercial for Upcoming Kobe 9 Shoes
In honor of Mamba Week, a week-long celebration commemorating Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his birthday, Nike has announced the release of a new pair of shoes that are dedicated to Bryant. This is the second shoe of the “Halo” collection that was designed in collaboration with Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant. The first shoe of the collection, the Kobe 8 Protro, came out in 2023.
Nike created a commercial to advertise the Nike Kobe 9 Protro EM Low “Halo”. It began showing Bryant shooting the ball both in games and during practice as he gave an inspirational speech about working hard every day.
“At the end of every day you look yourself in the mirror and you ask yourself, did I get better today? If the answer is yes, and you do that for five years, 10 years, 15 years. How much are you gonna be?" Bryant’s voice said over the video.
Then, the camera zooms out to show a box T.V. screen on a basketball court. There are children sitting on the court, watching the inspirational video of Bryant, while wearing his jersey. In the final scene, the camera zooms out enough to show the new Nike Kobe 9 shoes.
The second edition of the “Halo” collection has a bright “Triple-White” color scheme. The color white is typically associated with angels, which makes sense as the chosen color way considering the name of the collection.
The material of the shoe has engineered mesh and dynamic Flywire. The shoe also features Bryant’s signature and his geometric-designed emblem from when he first partnered with Nike in 2003.
Nike announced that the new shoes would be available for purchase of Aug. 23, Bryant’s 46th birthday. You can try to get your hands on a pair of the performance basketball shoes for $240 USD on Nike.com, the Nike SNKRS app, or at select Nike Basketball retailers, both online and in-store.
Additionally, there will be a low top version of the Nike Kobe 9’s available for purchase on September 19. These will be sold for slightly cheaper than the high top version, with adult sizes being marked at $210.
Regardless of your preference of the high or low top version, both pairs of shoes will only be available in limited quantities. Considering the legacy of Bryant, the collection will undoubtedly sell out rapidly. This means fans who are unable to acquire a pair of the shoes will only be able to purchase them through resellers, who will definitely attach a lucrative price tag to the limited edition shoe.
More Lakers: Los Angeles Star Anthony Davis to Join Floyd Mayweather's Entourage for Upcoming Fight