Lakers Notes: Adam Silver On Luka Trade, Mark Williams Still Not With Hornets, More
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver addressed the media during All-Star Media Day and revealed he was shocked to hear the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Luka Doncic via trade.
“I was surprised when I heard the trade. I did not know that Luka Dončić was potentially a player that was about to be traded…that was news to me," Silver said.
Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams, who spent two days as a Laker, has not returned to the team since the trade with L.A. was rescinded.
Here are all the recent stories you need to know about the Los Angeles Lakers. Click the title to see the entire story:
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Weighs in On Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers
Lakers Failed Trade For Mark Williams Still Causing Issues For Hornets
Steph Curry Never Contacted Lakers' LeBron James to Discuss 2024 Trade
Thunder Star Jalen Williams Gives Reaction to Massive Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers
Lakers News: Luka Doncic Appears to Be Making the Most of His All-Star Break
Lakers' LeBron James and Dalton Knecht Will Face Off Against Each Other at All-Star Game
Lakers' Dalton Knecht Had Incredible Reaction to Learning NBA Rising Stars Winners Received $35K