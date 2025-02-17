All Lakers

Lakers Notes: Adam Silver On Luka Trade, Mark Williams Still Not With Hornets, More

Valentina Martinez

Feb 15, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks in a press conference during All Star Saturday Night ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Feb 15, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks in a press conference during All Star Saturday Night ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver addressed the media during All-Star Media Day and revealed he was shocked to hear the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Luka Doncic via trade.

“I was surprised when I heard the trade. I did not know that Luka Dončić was potentially a player that was about to be traded…that was news to me," Silver said.

Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams, who spent two days as a Laker, has not returned to the team since the trade with L.A. was rescinded.

Here are all the recent stories you need to know about the Los Angeles Lakers. Click the title to see the entire story:

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Weighs in On Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers

Lakers Failed Trade For Mark Williams Still Causing Issues For Hornets

Steph Curry Never Contacted Lakers' LeBron James to Discuss 2024 Trade

Thunder Star Jalen Williams Gives Reaction to Massive Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers

Lakers News: Luka Doncic Appears to Be Making the Most of His All-Star Break

Lakers' LeBron James and Dalton Knecht Will Face Off Against Each Other at All-Star Game

Lakers' Dalton Knecht Had Incredible Reaction to Learning NBA Rising Stars Winners Received $35K

Published
Valentina Martinez
VALENTINA MARTINEZ

Home/News