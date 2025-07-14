All Lakers

Lakers Notes: Blockbuster LeBron James Trade Proposals, Luka Doncic’s Agent Talks, Drake Disses LeBron

Gabe Smallson

Apr 22, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) leave a court after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 94-85 in game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers are having an offseason full of chatter surrounding superstar LeBron James. This latest trade proposal has the Lakers getting a talented big, and the King landing in a New York Knicks uniform as the rumors and speculation continue to grow.

Additionally, Luka Doncic's agent spoke out on his client sharing a court with LeBron. Doncic's representation also touched on the Lakers' leadership since his arrival in Los Angeles.

Finally, in more news about the NBA's leading scorer, James was dissed by Canadian rapper Drake at a recent music festival. LeBron and Drake shared a friendship for years and has once referred to the rapper as "real family" in a past interview.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):

Lakers, Knicks Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends LeBron James to New York

Lakers News: Luka Doncic's Agent Speaks Out on Playing With LeBron James

Drake Disses Lakers' LeBron James on Stage at Music Festival

Lakers Rumors: NBA Insider Says LA Wants to Move LeBron James 'ASAP'

Lakers Didn't Tell LeBron James About Jeanie Buss Selling, But Told Luka Doncic

Lakers Blockbuster 3-Team Trade Proposal Reunites LeBron James and Anthony Davis

