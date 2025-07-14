Lakers Notes: Blockbuster LeBron James Trade Proposals, Luka Doncic’s Agent Talks, Drake Disses LeBron
The Los Angeles Lakers are having an offseason full of chatter surrounding superstar LeBron James. This latest trade proposal has the Lakers getting a talented big, and the King landing in a New York Knicks uniform as the rumors and speculation continue to grow.
Additionally, Luka Doncic's agent spoke out on his client sharing a court with LeBron. Doncic's representation also touched on the Lakers' leadership since his arrival in Los Angeles.
Finally, in more news about the NBA's leading scorer, James was dissed by Canadian rapper Drake at a recent music festival. LeBron and Drake shared a friendship for years and has once referred to the rapper as "real family" in a past interview.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):
