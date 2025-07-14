Lakers, Knicks Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends LeBron James to New York
The status of LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers still appears to be a bit up in the air despite the iconic player opting into his player option earlier this month.
Reports seem to indicate that the team is focusing more so on a future surrounding Luka Doncic rather than a winning at-all-costs mentality at this present moment. Though it's unlikely the Lakers would try to trade James, it's not completely out of the realm of possibilities — and rumors have been running rampant throughout the league.
One rumor involves James going to the New York Knicks. Bleacher Report's Dan Favale came up with a list of potential trades involving James and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. In one of the deals, Favale has James being swapped in a 1-for-1 deal for Knicks' big man Karl-Anthony Towns.
This would be a wildly fascinating trade on several levels. The Knicks presumably would have James starting within a five-man group featuring Mikal Bridges, Mitchell Robinson, Jalen Brunson, and OG Anunoby.
Given the passing ability James has, in addition to his isolation game as a scorer, one would think that his presence would take a whole lot of pressure off Brunson — even allowing for him to play off the ball and rest without having to bring the rock up the floor and initiate offense every single possession. Having Robinson on the floor would also give the Knicks an upgrade defensively.
As for the Lakers, there could be some intrigue with this deal. Towns, 29, is a five-time All-Star. He's one of the most skilled big men in the league, and an offensive pairing between himself and Doncic would in theory work quite well given Towns can space the floor.
Towns is also under contract until 2028-29 (though he does have a $61 million player option the year before). The Lakers would not have to worry about extending him, and would presumably enjoy the remainder of his prime.
At the same time, that's potentially where the issue would come. The Knicks could possibly be intrigued by this swap due to the fact they'd get Towns' contract off the books. Including the player option, he could be owed over $160 million the next three seasons. For a player that struggles to defend quicker, smaller players— coupled with Doncic's issues on that end of the floor — having those two players making up a majority of projected cap space may not be the most prudent thing moving forward.
