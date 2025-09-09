All Lakers

Lakers Notes: LA Interested in Big Trade, Luka Doncic Injury Update, LeBron James Talks Post-Retirement

Apr 22, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) leave a court after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 94-85 in game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena.
Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly interested in a potential trade for a star wing upgrade.

One possible candidate, Heat small forward Andrew Wiggins, is making a good deal of money and still provides value on the perimeter, making any agreement complicated. Still, if the Heat end up deciding to move on from his contract, the Lakers have expiring contracts to match his salary.

In other news, Luka Doncic sustained an injury in the first quarter of Slovenia's game against Italy at EuroBasket on Sunday.

The Lakers star provided an update, confirming he will be fine for Wednesday's game.

Finally, LeBron James opened up about his post-retirement plans, specifically whether he plans to coach.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):

