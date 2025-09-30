All Lakers

Lakers Notes: LA Makes Big Signing, LeBron James Talks Retirement, Bronny Surprised LeBron's Still Going

Nelson Espinal

Sep 29, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during media day at UCLA Health Training Center.
Sep 29, 2025
The Los Angeles Lakers held their media day on Monday, signaling the beginning of the season's preparations.

The Lakers also signed Nick Smith Jr., a former top pick by the Charlotte Hornets, to a two-way deal. He was taken No. 27 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft and has good tools to build on as an end-of-rotation guard or down in the G-League.

He could potentially be in the running to make the roster, especially if he performs well in training camp or preseason play.

In other news, during media day, LeBron James addressed retirement rumors as he begins his 23rd NBA season at age 40. He is clearly in the twilight of his career, but doesn't yet have a clear timeline to retire.

Finally, LeBron's son, Bronny, expressed his surprise that his father is still playing in the NBA, marveling at his continued dedication and excellence after all these years.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):

Lakers Tweets of the Day:

