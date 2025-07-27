Lakers Notes: LA Makes Multiple Signings, Blockbuster LeBron James Trade Idea, Major Bronny Announcement
The Los Angeles Lakers made multiple roster moves on Saturday, signing four players to Exhibit 10 deals as they move closer to making the main roster.
Additionally, with all the roster movement that has been going on this offseason, a blockbuster three-team trade idea was proposal that would send superstar LeBron James to pair up with an old teammate. The potential return that the Lakers receive is certainly worth considering the outrageous notion.
Finally, there was a major announcement on Bronny James regarding a high-profile pro-am league he was rumored to make an appearance at. The rising sophomore has appeared to make significant jumps in his game given his Summer League performances.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):
