Lakers Announce Multiple New Roster Moves
The Los Angeles Lakers have announced the signing of four new players.
Per the team's social media, L.A. has inked guards RJ Davis and Augustas Marciulionis and forwards Eric Dixon and Arthur Kaluma to new deals.
14 of L.A.'s 15 standard roster spots and two of their three two-way slots are occupied.
According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, these new signings are all being added via Exhibit 10 training camp deals. They'll all now have an opportunity for one of the fresh additions to be promoted into a two-way agreement.
Theoretically, the Lakers could promote one of the training camp players to a two-way deal, and then from there elevate him to a standard contract, although it's more likely that team president Rob Pelinka keeps the roster spot open heading into the season to maximize trade flexibility.
All four undrafted rookies were on L.A.'s Summer League roster at the California Classic in San Francisco from July 5-8 and the NBA 2K26 Summer League in Las Vegas from July 10-20.
A 5-foot-11 guard, Davis was the 2023-24 ACC Player of the Year at the University of North Carolina. In seven Summer League bouts, Daivs averaged 6.1 points on .381/.238/.667 shooting splits, 2.6 assists, 1.0 rebounds and 0.6 steals across 14.6 minutes per.
Dixon, a 6-foot-8 power forward out of Villanova, didn't log minutes for the Lakers' Summer League squad.
Per The Athletic's Dan Woike, a foot injury prevented Dixon from playing with L.A.'s summer squad. Although the Lakers had intended to sign him to a two-way deal, not merely an Exhibit 10 contract, his health concerns have postponed that decision for Los Angeles' front office.
Kaluma, a 6-foot-6 wing out of the University of Texas at Austin, averaged 5.6 points while slashing .429/.333/.667, 2.0 rebounds, 0.5 asssists and 0.5 blocks in four games.
A two-time WCC Player of the Year, the 6-foot-4 Marciulionis averaged 14.2 points on .446/.347/.793 shooting splits in his 35 games for St. Mary's last season. He didn't leave the bench for the Lakers' Summer League club, either.
