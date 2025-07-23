Lakers Notes: LA Signs Guard, Ex-Laker Traded for Luka Shades LA, LeBron Wanted Trade to Mavs?
The Los Angeles Lakers have officially signed the only guard to win a Defensive Player of the Year award since Gary Payton did it in 1996. Marcus Smart will also be the first Laker in history to don No. 36, as his tenacity on defense will hopefully add to some success for the purple and gold.
As one Laker prepares to don a uniform, someone who no longer wears one took an unexpected shot at the team after being dealt last season. The 22-year-old guard made the statement at a youth basketball camp of all places.
Finally, superstar LeBron James reportedly wanted to join the Dallas Mavericks and team up with former All-Star teammates Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis. The contant murmurs about the King's future were "hard to ignore" before he eventually opted into the final year of his deal.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):
Lakers Officially Sign All-Defensive Guard to $11 Million Deal
Former Laker Takes Major Unexpected Shot at LA After Being Traded Away
LeBron James Reportedly Wanted to Join Mavericks, Team Up With Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis
Caitlin Clark Reveals NBA's GOAT Between Lakers' LeBron James, Michael Jordan
Kobe Bryant is Only Laker to Embody ‘American Dream’ Says Retired NBA All-Star
Lakers Officially Release Guard Despite Impressive Showing With LA
Lakers Targeting $66 Million NBA Champion Wing in Potential Blockbuster Trade
Lakers Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.