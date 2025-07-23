All Lakers

Lakers Notes: LA Signs Guard, Ex-Laker Traded for Luka Shades LA, LeBron Wanted Trade to Mavs?

Jan 9, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart (36) smiles after scoring against Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers have officially signed the only guard to win a Defensive Player of the Year award since Gary Payton did it in 1996. Marcus Smart will also be the first Laker in history to don No. 36, as his tenacity on defense will hopefully add to some success for the purple and gold.

As one Laker prepares to don a uniform, someone who no longer wears one took an unexpected shot at the team after being dealt last season. The 22-year-old guard made the statement at a youth basketball camp of all places.

Finally, superstar LeBron James reportedly wanted to join the Dallas Mavericks and team up with former All-Star teammates Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis. The contant murmurs about the King's future were "hard to ignore" before he eventually opted into the final year of his deal.

Lakers Officially Sign All-Defensive Guard to $11 Million Deal

Former Laker Takes Major Unexpected Shot at LA After Being Traded Away

LeBron James Reportedly Wanted to Join Mavericks, Team Up With Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis

Caitlin Clark Reveals NBA's GOAT Between Lakers' LeBron James, Michael Jordan

Kobe Bryant is Only Laker to Embody ‘American Dream’ Says Retired NBA All-Star

Lakers Officially Release Guard Despite Impressive Showing With LA

Lakers Targeting $66 Million NBA Champion Wing in Potential Blockbuster Trade

