Lakers Notes: Latest on Luka Doncic Injury, LeBron James Return Timeline, Austin Reaves Future
The Los Angeles Lakers have been at the center of several major storylines to open the 2025-26 season.
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith made headlines after unloading his true feelings about Lakers superstar LeBron James, saying he doesn’t like the Lakers star “not even a little bit” and accusing him of manipulating media narratives — especially regarding his son Bronny. James, currently battling a sciatica injury on his right side, has not publicly addressed Smith’s comments.
On the court, Lakers superstar guard Luka Doncic nearly matched a legendary mark in his team debut, dropping 43 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists in a narrow loss to Golden State — just two points shy of Kobe Bryant’s franchise record for most points in a season opener.
Despite tweaking his groin during the game, Doncic offered a brief but reassuring update afterward, saying simply, “It’s probably nothing.”
Meanwhile, the team’s long-term roster outlook is drawing attention. Lakers star guard Austin Reaves is expected to decline his player option and test free agency next summer, with reports indicating there’s “0.0% chance” he signs an early extension. The Lakers remain confident in keeping him as a foundational piece.
However, not all is positive — insiders have expressed concern over Deandre Ayton’s fit as the team’s new starting center. While head coach JJ Redick believes in Ayton’s potential, many around the league wonder if his production will meet expectations for a Lakers team intent on chasing another championship.
