NBA Insider Provides Huge LeBron James Injury Update After Lakers’ Loss to Warriors
ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania provided a massive update on the Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James, who is currently out due to sciatica on his right side.
Charania weighed in on James and when the Lakers could expect him back. He appeared on The Pat McAfee show and had this to say about the 40-year-old superstar.
"Sources tell me he's going to be very, very patient with this injury. I'm told the Lakers and LeBron are looking at mid-Novemberish for him to make his debut."
James was ruled out a few weeks ago to start the season due to his sciatic injury. A clear timeline for his return has yet to be announced. The expectation is that James could be back as early as mid-November, which is around the Lakers' 12-15 game mark.
The initial plan was that James would be re-evaluated in three to four weeks when the news was officially announced almost two weeks ago, and it appears that timeline is still intact.
The Lakers got off to the wrong foot to start the season, dropping their season opener against their bitter rivals, the Golden State Warriors, on Tuesday night, 119-109. James was in attendance on the sideline, watching, while his team was outmatched throughout the game, especially in the second half of the contest.
LA looked lackadaisical for most of the contest, especially in the second half. The Lakers didn't look good on either side of the ball, and after the game, Lakers head coach JJ Reidck couldn't help but admit that he and his team missed James.
"It's hard to forget about Lebron. The reality is when you're focused on the group that you have, you gotta make that group work. I'll be honest with you, I did have one moment in that first half when we had a few possessions we couldn't score against the zone it'd be great to have LeBron just to throw it to in the high post," Redick said.
The Lakers will look to do their best to keep their head above water without James, and by the looks of it, it will be an uphill battle.
LA will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night for their second game of the season. The Lakers will look for their first win of the season.
