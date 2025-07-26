Lakers Notes: LeBron James 5-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea, Huge Injury Update, Shaq Hates All-Star
Rumors around a LeBron James trade continue during the NBA offseason, though he remains on the Los Angeles Lakers for the time being.
A trade for James could end up involving five teams, as a proposal has highlighted, considering the high salary of the 40-year-old megastar.
In positive news for the Lakers, an insider provided an exciting Jarred Vanderbilt injury update as the upcoming season creeps closer.
And finally, Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal declared his hatred of a specific NBA center.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):
Massive 5-Team Blockbuster Trade Sees Lakers' LeBron James Shipped for $238 Million All-Star
Former Lakers Star Shaquille O’Neal on NBA All-Star: ‘I F---ing Hate’ Him
Lakers Receive Massive Jarred Vanderbilt Update Ahead of Upcoming Season
NBA Insider Reveals Why Bradley Beal Spurned Lakers for Clippers
3 Players Lakers Should Have Signed to BAE Instead of Marcus Smart
NBA Exec Believes Lakers Could Trade LeBron James Before Upcoming Season
Lakers’ Shake Milton Already Finds New Home Days After Release, Signs 2-Year Deal
