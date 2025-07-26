All Lakers

Lakers Notes: LeBron James 5-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea, Huge Injury Update, Shaq Hates All-Star

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) brings the ball up court against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) brings the ball up court against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Rumors around a LeBron James trade continue during the NBA offseason, though he remains on the Los Angeles Lakers for the time being.

A trade for James could end up involving five teams, as a proposal has highlighted, considering the high salary of the 40-year-old megastar.

In positive news for the Lakers, an insider provided an exciting Jarred Vanderbilt injury update as the upcoming season creeps closer.

And finally, Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal declared his hatred of a specific NBA center.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):

Massive 5-Team Blockbuster Trade Sees Lakers' LeBron James Shipped for $238 Million All-Star

Former Lakers Star Shaquille O’Neal on NBA All-Star: ‘I F---ing Hate’ Him

Lakers Receive Massive Jarred Vanderbilt Update Ahead of Upcoming Season

NBA Insider Reveals Why Bradley Beal Spurned Lakers for Clippers

3 Players Lakers Should Have Signed to BAE Instead of Marcus Smart

NBA Exec Believes Lakers Could Trade LeBron James Before Upcoming Season

Lakers’ Shake Milton Already Finds New Home Days After Release, Signs 2-Year Deal

Lakers Tweets of the Day:

