Lakers Notes: LeBron James Injury, Bronny James' New Role, Luka Doncic Issue
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Los Angeles Lakers as they head into the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Lakers' LeBron James Could be Dealing With Significant Injury Ahead of Playoffs
LeBron James's impact on the Lakers is undeniable, serving as the team's leader while remaining one of the best players in the NBA after 22 seasons. Now, he is looking to get his fifth NBA Championship and further cement himself in the GOAT conversation.
That being said, a recent video shows that James may be suffering from an injury that is more serious than initially believed. However, don't expect King James to sit out unless he absolutely has to.
This season, James has averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 assists, 7.8 total rebounds, one steal, and 0.6 blocks per game across 70 games. He was named an NBA All-Star.
Lakers' JJ Redick Uses Bronny James in New Role to Prepare for Playoffs
Lakers head coach JJ Redick has been fond of rookie Bronny James, particularly with how he has grown as a player and how he has handled being the son of LeBron James. Now, Redick has a new role for the young player.
According to recent reports, Redick has been using Bronny in practice to help the team prepare for the fast and athletic Minnesota Timberwolves, particularly Anthony Edwards.
Former NBA Champion Believes Lakers' Luka Doncic's Biggest Issue Will be Exposed in Playoffs
The newest addition to the Lakers is guard Luka Doncic, who joined the team after the controversial trade with the Dallas Mavericks. Doncic has already proven himself invaluable in Los Angeles, averaging 28.2 points, 8.1 total rebounds, 7.5 assists, and 1.6 steals per game over 28 games.
That being said, there are still doubts about whether Luka will be able to play defense, especially against heavily offensive teams in the Western Conference like the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets.
