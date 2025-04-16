Lakers to Enter 2025 Playoffs with Huge Championship Odds
Now armed with five-time All-NBA First Team superstar point guard Luka Doncic, 26, and 21-time All-Star power forward LeBron James, 40, the Los Angeles Lakers finished with a 50-32 record on the year (only the second-ever 50+ win season for Los Angeles since James arrived in 2018).
As the Western Conference's No. 3 seed, L.A. will face off against the No. 6-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves starting this weekend, for the first round of the playoffs.
So how far can the Lakers go? And how far do bettors think they'll go?
The Lakers have been given +1100 odds to win it all in this year's playoffs by BetMGM. Those are the fourth-best odds in the league, behind the 68-14 Oklahoma City Thunder (+175), the 61-21 reigning champion Boston Celtics (+220), and the 64-18 Cleveland Cavaliers (+600), and just ahead of the 48-34 Golden State Warriors (+1400).
Accordingly, the Lakers have been awarded +550 odds by BetMGM to represent the Western Conference, the second-best odds behind only Oklahoma City's -135, per BetMGM.
More Los Angeles Lakers: Lakers' JJ Redick Awards Bronny James Shocking Grade for Rookie Season
As Dan Santaromita of The Athletic observes, the 52-30 Houston Rockets possess the No. 2 seed in the West, but have just the seventh-best odds in the conference. The No. 7-seeded Warriors have the third-best odds in the conference, behind only Oklahoma City and Los Angeles, although they haven't even officially made the playoffs yet.
"It’s no secret why the Lakers and Warriors are higher in the odds than in the seeds. Both teams have played better since adding marquee players before the trade deadline," Santaromita writes. "The No. 3 seed Lakers are 18-10 with [Luka] Doncic in the lineup but are just 10-8 in those games after a hot 8-2 start. Still, the star power of Luka and LeBron James in the postseason is not easy to bet against."
More Los Angeles Lakers: Lakers' JJ Redick Plans to Utilize Special Luka Doncic Insight Against Timberwolves
Los Angeles has a size disadvantage against Minnesota. Jaxson Hayes is no one-on-one matchup for four-time Defensive Player of the Year center Rudy Gobert or his backup, reigning Sixth Man of the Year Naz Reid. But the Lakers often thrive in small-ball lineups, with starting small forward Rui Hachimura shifted to a center role. It could be hard for Gobert to cover Hachimura.
"Golden State’s turnaround is sharper since Jimmy Butler arrived. The Warriors were 25-26 before Butler’s debut on Feb. 8. Golden State is 23-8 since, but that wasn’t enough to keep the Warriors out of a Play-In spot," Santamorita notes. "They could meet in the second round, and the odds say they are expected to."
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
More Los Angeles Lakers:
Pau Gasol Sent Special Message to Lakers' Luka Doncic After Epic Return to Dallas
Western Conference Executive Compares Lakers' Austin Reaves to Undrafted Hall of Famer
Los Angeles Insider Walks Back Criticism of Bronny James with Honest Admission
Lakers Linked to $100 Million Blazers Star as Summer Trade Target
For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news and notes, stay glued to Los Angeles Lakers On SI.