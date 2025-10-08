Lakers Notes: LeBron James Under Fire for Second Decision, Bronny James Called Out, Major Injury Update
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James received backlash for his teased announcement, which turned out to be an advertisement.
He teased a second "Decision," akin to his 2010 ESPN special, where he announced his next team during free agency.
James used a similar tactic to tease an announcement for Tuesday, but it ended up being a promotion for Hennessy, which left fans feeling disappointed since many thought it was his retirement.
In other news, Bronny James faced criticism from a former Laker center over "nepotism."
Finally, a Lakers guard returned to practice after sitting out with an injury. Free agent signing Marcus Smart has returned to the basketball court.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):
